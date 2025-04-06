11 Maoist members surrender in Andhra's ASR district

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eleven militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) Party’s Galikonda Area Committee voluntarily surrendered to the police on Saturday, citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology and inspiration from development programmes.

The surrender took place before Alluri Sitharama Raju District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, Additional SP (Admin) K Dheeraj, and ASP Navajyothi Mishra in Chinthapalli Sub-Division.

The surrendered individuals were identified as Vanthala Bhaskar Rao (24), Tambeli Subba Rao (33), Korra Krishna (20), Gemmili Pentayya (40), Korra Kamesh (27), Jartha Ramesh (42), Naina Gopal Rao (32), Koda Bonjababu (63), Killo Buddudu (28), Korra Chinnarao (50)—all from GK Veedhi mandal—and Pangi Satti Babu (25) from Koyyuru mandal.

Addressing the media, SP Amit Bardar revealed that the 11 had been involved in various offenses and had 39 criminal cases registered against them. He attributed their surrender to the police department’s community outreach programmes—Spoorti, Prerna, Nirman, Saral, and Sankalpam—which provided tribal youth with employment.

Infrastructure developments like road connectivity to remote villages and the installation of cell towers in interior regions also played a key role. Bardar urged remaining Maoist members to surrender and benefit from government welfare schemes. He assured that all eligible concessions would be extended to the surrendered members in due course.