APSRTC to roll out 1,050 e-buses across 11 cities

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is gearing up to replace its aging diesel fleet with battery-operated buses by developing essential infrastructure across 12 bus depots.

As part of the Central government’s ‘PM e-Bus Sewa’ scheme, 11 cities in Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the rollout of 1,050 electric buses aimed at reducing urban pollution and modernising public transport. The buses, to be deployed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, are expected to arrive within the next three months.

Under the scheme, cities including Amaravati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Kakinada, Kadapa, Anantapur, Tirupati, and Kurnool will receive the electric fleet.

Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Nellore cities are set to receive 100 buses each, while 50 buses will be allotted to the remaining cities.

In preparation, APSRTC is constructing substations and installing charging stations at each depot.