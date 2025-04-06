APSRTC to roll out 1,050 e-buses across 11 cities

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is gearing up to replace its aging diesel fleet with battery-operated buses by developing essential infrastructure across 12 bus depots.
As part of the Central government’s ‘PM e-Bus Sewa’ scheme, 11 cities in Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the rollout of 1,050 electric buses aimed at reducing urban pollution and modernising public transport. The buses, to be deployed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, are expected to arrive within the next three months.
Under the scheme, cities including Amaravati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Kakinada, Kadapa, Anantapur, Tirupati, and Kurnool will receive the electric fleet.
Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Nellore cities are set to receive 100 buses each, while 50 buses will be allotted to the remaining cities.
In preparation, APSRTC is constructing substations and installing charging stations at each depot.
“Capacity building and infrastructure development are underway to meet the charging demands of the electric fleet,” said APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao.
Konakalla Narayana Rao added that new staff would be recruited and trained specifically for operating and maintaining electric buses.
The contract for operating the electric buses was awarded to Pune-based Pinnacle Mobility Solutions.
Two models—9-meter and 12-meter buses—will be introduced, with APSRTC paying Rs 62.17 per kilometre for the shorter model and Rs 72.55 per kilometre for the longer one.
“This is a major step in phasing out old, polluting diesel buses and moving toward a cleaner, more efficient public transport system,” Narayana Rao said.
The initiative aligns with the State’s broader goals of sustainable urban development, while also creating employment opportunities and improving air quality in Andhra Pradesh’s urban centres.