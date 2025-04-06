Mentorship in action as Naidu engages with Bangaru Kutumbams in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam’ programme in Muppalla village of Nandigama constituency, marking the birth anniversary celebrations of Jagjivan Ram.
Addressing the gathering, he underscored that genuine fulfilment arises from contributing to society rather than amassing wealth, asserting that respect and recognition are earned through selfless service.
During the event, Naidu took a hands-on approach, identifying 41 impoverished families in the village and engaging with them directly to understand their hardships. He also took a moment to honour Margadarsi Gogineni Ravichandra for his significant contributions to the initiative.
Naidu described the ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam’ programme, nestled in the broader Zero Poverty-P4 framework, as a pioneering effort with no equivalent worldwide. He emphasised its mission to dismantle the persistent chains of poverty that have ensnared generations, arguing that such systemic change requires more than chance—it demands deliberate action.
Drawing from history, he referenced Dr BR Ambedkar, who pursued education in London with the Maharaja of Baroda’s support, and Abdul Kalam, guided by mentor Ayangar, to illustrate how mentorship can catalyse transformation.
Naidu connected this to his own journey and that of leaders like Gandhi, NTR, and Modi, all of whom emerged from modest roots to achieve greatness through perseverance and opportunity. “Not just the 41 identified families in this village—any eligible family can be included in the Bangaru Kutumbam,” he declared, promising recognition for mentors who excel in uplifting their mentees.
The event also amplified the voices of struggling residents. Pagadala Nagaratnam, a mother of two, shared her family’s plight—landless and houseless—hoping a sewing machine for her tailoring skills and an auto for her farm-laborer husband could secure their future. Bhagyamma, widowed a year ago, sought a pension to support her five children, prompting Naidu to instruct the Collector to act swiftly. Ramadevi, educated up to Intermediate, described her family’s reliance on her husband’s meager Rs 300 daily wage, requesting a house and cattle. Kondru Ramesh, grieving the loss of his wife and elder son, asked for aid to ensure his surviving son’s education.
The mentors responded with enthusiasm. Gogineni Ravichandra praised P4’s vision, committing his company to fund Nagaratnam’s children’s education and provide an auto, fostering entrepreneurship. Thotakuri Srinivasa Rao of Green Way Group of Companies, inspired by past community programmes, vowed to adopt families and promote P4, aiming for 1,000 adoptions.
Jayesh Kumar Shah of Twills Clothing India expressed gratitude for local opportunities, eager to contribute. Madhusudhan Rao of KCP India Sugar Factory highlighted their support in Muktyala and pledged to aid a Muppalla family’s education. Vallabhaneni Ramakrishna of Amba Coach Builders promised comprehensive support for a family.