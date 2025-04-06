Mentorship in action as Naidu engages with Bangaru Kutumbams in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam’ programme in Muppalla village of Nandigama constituency, marking the birth anniversary celebrations of Jagjivan Ram.

Addressing the gathering, he underscored that genuine fulfilment arises from contributing to society rather than amassing wealth, asserting that respect and recognition are earned through selfless service.

During the event, Naidu took a hands-on approach, identifying 41 impoverished families in the village and engaging with them directly to understand their hardships. He also took a moment to honour Margadarsi Gogineni Ravichandra for his significant contributions to the initiative.

Naidu described the ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam’ programme, nestled in the broader Zero Poverty-P4 framework, as a pioneering effort with no equivalent worldwide. He emphasised its mission to dismantle the persistent chains of poverty that have ensnared generations, arguing that such systemic change requires more than chance—it demands deliberate action.

Drawing from history, he referenced Dr BR Ambedkar, who pursued education in London with the Maharaja of Baroda’s support, and Abdul Kalam, guided by mentor Ayangar, to illustrate how mentorship can catalyse transformation.