CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to empower marginalised sections, strengthen AP economy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday emphasised that the TDP-led NDA government’s primary goal is to transform Andhra Pradesh into an economic powerhouse while uplifting marginalised communities, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Jagjivan Ram.

Speaking at Jagjivan Ram’s 118th birth anniversary celebrations at Muppalla village in Chandarlapadu mandal of NTR district, Naidu said the State is implementing 27 welfare schemes worth 8,400 crore for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and fulfilling its promise of SC sub-classification. He also visited a girls’ residential hostel and addressed a public gathering.

The Chief Minister lauded Jagjivan Ram’s life and contributions, recalling how Naidu broke dual water pots in school to protest caste discrimination. “I have personally witnessed the discrimination faced by SCs,” he said, referring to his earlier tenure as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. “I issued orders to eradicate untouchability and held village seminars on equality.” He added that a committee was formed in 1996 to recommend the ABCD classification among BCs, inspired by NT Rama Rao’s vision.

“Telugu Desam has historically championed the underprivileged by appointing leaders like GMC Balayogi as Lok Sabha Speaker and Pratibha Bharati as Assembly Speaker. The NTR-led National Front played a role in awarding the Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar and in electing KR Narayanan as president. The first statue of Jagjivan Ram in India was installed in Hyderabad during NTR’s tenure,” Naidu highlighted.