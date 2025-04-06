CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to empower marginalised sections, strengthen AP economy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday emphasised that the TDP-led NDA government’s primary goal is to transform Andhra Pradesh into an economic powerhouse while uplifting marginalised communities, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Jagjivan Ram.
Speaking at Jagjivan Ram’s 118th birth anniversary celebrations at Muppalla village in Chandarlapadu mandal of NTR district, Naidu said the State is implementing 27 welfare schemes worth 8,400 crore for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and fulfilling its promise of SC sub-classification. He also visited a girls’ residential hostel and addressed a public gathering.
The Chief Minister lauded Jagjivan Ram’s life and contributions, recalling how Naidu broke dual water pots in school to protest caste discrimination. “I have personally witnessed the discrimination faced by SCs,” he said, referring to his earlier tenure as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. “I issued orders to eradicate untouchability and held village seminars on equality.” He added that a committee was formed in 1996 to recommend the ABCD classification among BCs, inspired by NT Rama Rao’s vision.
“Telugu Desam has historically championed the underprivileged by appointing leaders like GMC Balayogi as Lok Sabha Speaker and Pratibha Bharati as Assembly Speaker. The NTR-led National Front played a role in awarding the Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar and in electing KR Narayanan as president. The first statue of Jagjivan Ram in India was installed in Hyderabad during NTR’s tenure,” Naidu highlighted.
Furthermore, he outlined various initiatives for SCs, including welfare schemes, 190 residential schools serving 1.18 lakh students, and the Jagjivan Jyothi scheme, which offers 200 units of free electricity to SC households. Solar power is planned for 20 lakh homes this year.
Pensions under the NTR Bharosa scheme benefit 11.38 lakh SC beneficiaries, and 1.56 lakh families have received housing support. Naidu also highlighted skill training for self-employment. Highlighting the P-4 initiative aimed at eradicating poverty, he said, “The growing gap between the rich and the poor is dangerous,” urging the top 10% economically strong individuals to uplift the bottom 20%. Citing the success of Janmabhoomi programme, he called for donors to help establish ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ as economic role models. He said initiatives like Thalliki Vandhanam and Annadata Sukhibhava will support mothers, and also encouraged larger families to counter population decline.
For Nandigama, the Chief Minister announced Rs 15 crore for the Vedadhri Lift Irrigation Project, and funds for causeways and bridges. He also pledged support for farmers, aquaculture, solar pumps and safe drinking water.