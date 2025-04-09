Andhra Pradesh CM to head State-level P4 society

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has intensified its efforts to establish a robust framework for the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) programme, aimed at achieving zero poverty. As part of the initiative, a State-level society is being formed, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as its Chairperson, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as Vice-Chairperson.
The society will be supported by a CEO, a director, and dedicated teams, including a call centre, technical and programme teams. At the district level, the District Incharge Minister will act as its chairperson, while MLAs will head constituency chapters. At the grassroots, Panchayat secretaries and Ward administrative secretaries will lead secretariat chapters in villages and wards.
On Tuesday, Naidu chaired a review meeting at the State Secretariat to discuss the formation of the State-level society and the progress of the P4 programme. He directed the District Collectors, Ministers and MLAs to identify ‘mentors’, who will adopt households (Golden Families) as part of the initiative for the economic uplift of the underprivileged.
Emphasising transparency in implementing the programme, he instructed the officials to upload details on a dedicated website, including donor contributions, and the additional support required for these families. This will enhance public trust in the P4 programme, he said.
The government has set an ambitious target of facilitating the adoption of 5 lakh ‘Golden Families’ by August 15.
During the review, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the registration of mentors and families is underway to meet the target. Organisations such as Milaap, DonateKart, and RangDe are partnering with P4 as key stakeholders, enabling donors to adopt families, mandals or villages, and provide financial assistance. Donors can also choose specific beneficiaries, and offer support online through the P4 platform.
Looking ahead, Naidu asked the officials to prepare an annual progress report by the next Ugadi festival detailing the achievements of the P4 programme over the year. The report will serve as a comprehensive update on the initiative’s impact, reinforcing the government’s commitment to poverty eradication, he said.