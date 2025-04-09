Andhra Pradesh CM to head State-level P4 society

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has intensified its efforts to establish a robust framework for the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) programme, aimed at achieving zero poverty. As part of the initiative, a State-level society is being formed, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as its Chairperson, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as Vice-Chairperson.

The society will be supported by a CEO, a director, and dedicated teams, including a call centre, technical and programme teams. At the district level, the District Incharge Minister will act as its chairperson, while MLAs will head constituency chapters. At the grassroots, Panchayat secretaries and Ward administrative secretaries will lead secretariat chapters in villages and wards.

On Tuesday, Naidu chaired a review meeting at the State Secretariat to discuss the formation of the State-level society and the progress of the P4 programme. He directed the District Collectors, Ministers and MLAs to identify ‘mentors’, who will adopt households (Golden Families) as part of the initiative for the economic uplift of the underprivileged.