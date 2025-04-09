Andhra's new Bhogapuram airport to feature longest runway

VIZIANAGARAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday announced that the Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport in Andhra Pradesh, along with Mumbai and Noida airports, will transform India’s aviation landscape.

The new airport, featuring a 3.8 km runway—the longest in the country—is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by June 2026. He, who inspected the site along with State and district officials, emphasised that the airport will be equipped with advanced technology and cultural elements representing North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP).

During the visit, Ram Mohan Naidu was accompanied by MSME and NRI Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) Chairman Karrothu Bangarraju, and Vizianagaram District Collector BR Ambedkar. The team reviewed ongoing works at the terminal, runway, ATC tower, and other key structures. Representatives from GVIAL and L&T briefed the Minister on project progress.

Naidu said while only 26% of the work was completed under the previous administration, 71% has been achieved under the current government, guided by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He highlighted completion of 97% of runway work, 92% of the taxiway, 72% of the ATC tower, 60% of the terminal building, and 40% of ancillary facilities.

He added that plans are underway to set up a skill development centre at the site, along with a proposed detailed project report (DPR) to link the airport with Mulapeta port and the Visakhapatnam-Raipur highway.