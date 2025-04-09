HRD Minister Lokesh drives rapid growth with 100 new projects in Andhra's Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is transforming Mangalagiri into a model constituency through over 100 welfare and infrastructure projects, fulfilling his electoral promise that greater public support would bring accelerated development.

A major initiative involves issuing permanent house site pattas to over 3,000 economically weaker families residing on government land. These ownership rights, valued at Rs 1,000 crore in the open market, represent a significant empowerment step for the urban poor.

Lokesh has also proposed major civic upgrades, including new parks, lakes, community halls, and underground systems for drainage, water, electricity and gas. The foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital will be laid on April 13, with completion targeted within a year.

Even while in opposition, Lokesh introduced 26 welfare schemes, earning public goodwill. Continuing green efforts, he will inaugurate the Rs 1.06 crore Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Park in SLN Colony on Wednesday. It is part of a wider initiative including a Rs 9 crore TIDCO Park upgrade and lake parks in Nulakapeta and Chinakakani.