Union government’s notification shifting APGB to Amaravati sparks outcry

KADAPA: The Union government’s April 5 Gazette notification shifting the headquarters of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB) from Kadapa to Amaravati has sparked widespread protests across Rayalaseema. Political leaders, bank employees, farmers, traders, and civil society groups have condemned the move as unjust and harmful to the region’s growth.

The decision, made under the Centre’s ‘One State-One RRB’ policy, has raised concerns over regional equity, employment, and accessibility. On Tuesday, protesters led by, the Rayalaseema Communist Party State Secretary Ravishankar Reddy, staged a protest at the Kadapa District Collector’s office, demanding that the Centre withdraw the notification. Calling it a betrayal of Rayalaseema, Reddy accused both State and Central governments of continued neglect and warned of intensified protests if the order is not reversed.

Established in 2006 with an investment of Rs 25 crore, APGB is the largest rural bank in AP, with Rs 50,000 crore in deposits, Rs 46,344 crore in business, and a Rs 6,000 crore surplus. Employees have appealed to Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and Transport Minister Mandapalli Ramprasad Reddy.