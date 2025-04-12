Inter-department feud continues over land allotted to Reliance’s CBG in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: A dispute has erupted in Ganga Donakonda village, Kurichedu Mandal, Prakasam district, over the allocation of 799.40 acres of land (survey numbers 88 and 90) for a Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant, pitting the Revenue Department against the Forest Department. The conflict, ongoing for several days, remains unresolved.
The state government’s initiative to promote CBG plants led Reliance to launch a project in Kanigiri Assembly Segment, Prakasam district, with a grand foundation-laying ceremony attended by IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and Reliance representatives.
The Revenue Department allocated the land in Ganga Donakonda to Reliance, and on April 4, 2025, the company began leveling and clearing the site.
However, the Forest Department intervened the next day, halting work, claiming the land falls within their 12,725-acre reserved forest area in Kurichedu and Donakonda mandals, with clearly demarcated boundaries.
Survey findings to determine CBG unit future
The Revenue Department insists the land is government property under their records, allocated legally for the plant. Conversely, the Forest Department argues they were not consulted and maintains the land is part of their jurisdiction.
Both departments escalated the matter to Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya, with each presenting supporting documents. A meeting was held at the Donakonda revenue office with officials from both departments and CBG plant representatives.
To resolve the dispute, a fresh land survey began on Thursday.
The survey’s findings will determine land ownership and decide the CBG plant’s future.