Inter-department feud continues over land allotted to Reliance’s CBG in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: A dispute has erupted in Ganga Donakonda village, Kurichedu Mandal, Prakasam district, over the allocation of 799.40 acres of land (survey numbers 88 and 90) for a Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant, pitting the Revenue Department against the Forest Department. The conflict, ongoing for several days, remains unresolved.

The state government’s initiative to promote CBG plants led Reliance to launch a project in Kanigiri Assembly Segment, Prakasam district, with a grand foundation-laying ceremony attended by IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and Reliance representatives.

The Revenue Department allocated the land in Ganga Donakonda to Reliance, and on April 4, 2025, the company began leveling and clearing the site.

However, the Forest Department intervened the next day, halting work, claiming the land falls within their 12,725-acre reserved forest area in Kurichedu and Donakonda mandals, with clearly demarcated boundaries.