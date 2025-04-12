YSRCP leader Gorantla remanded to judicial custody for intercepting police vehicle

GUNTUR: Former MP and YSRCP leader Gorantla Madhav was remanded to judicial custody on Friday after being produced before the Guntur District Court.

He will be shifted to Nellore Sub-Jail, police officials confirmed. The arrest follows serious charges of obstructing police duties and assaulting a detainee in custody.

Madhav, along with five associates, allegedly intercepted a police vehicle at Chuttugunta Junction transporting Chebrolu Kiran Kumar—who had been arrested for derogatory remarks against YS Bharathi—and assaulted him while in custody.

The case has been registered under Sections 296(1), 352, 353(1), 61(2) r/w 3(5) of the BNS, and Section 67 of the IT Act. Guntur SP Satish Kumar said Madhav’s actions disrupted official duties and incited public disorder.

The accused were taken for medical examination before court proceedings. At the court, tensions flared as Madhav questioned the police about being brought before the media. Senior YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu and Lella Appireddy reached the premises, prompting heightened security.

The five arrested aides—Chigandi Ramesh, Talla Damodar, Digivinti Shiva Prasad, Chidagondla Shivaiah, and Gaulla Surender—also face judicial custody. Police reiterated that political status would not shield anyone from legal consequences.

Meanwhile, Kiran Kumar was produced before the Mangalagiri court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody at Guntur Sub-Jail.