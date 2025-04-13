Andhra kicks off Rs 65,000 cr Amaravati capital city project, PM invited for ground-breaking event

VIJAYAWADA: Work has commenced on the Rs 65,000 crore Amaravati city project -- the new capital of Andhra Pradesh on the banks of River Krishna -- with a view to building a 'people's capital' that attracts skilled migrants, industries, professionals and businesses from across the globe.

After a five-year lull between 2019 and 2024, the Andhra Pradesh government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has revived the Amaravati project since coming to power last year.

Work has restarted on building a world-class urban hub inspired by global cities such as Amsterdman, Singapore and Tokyo, which is not just vibrant, diverse, inclusive and modern but also acts as a magnet for skilled migrants, industries, businesses and professionals from across the world, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the ground-breaking ceremony of the city, they said. It wasn't immediately known if the Prime Minister has accepted the invitation and when the ground-breaking ceremony will happen.

Amaravati was designated as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh following the state's bifurcation in 2014.

The Amaravati Master Plan, crafted by the renowned UK-based firm Foster and Partners, envisions a comprehensive development over 217.23 square kilometers between Vijayawada and Guntur towns.

The city on the banks of the Krishna river is envisioned to be an economic hub for the region and is expected to create 1.5 million jobs, house 3.5 million population and have a GDP of USD 35 billion by 2050.

The estimated budget for Amaravati's developmental works as arrived in 2024 was about Rs 64,910 crore and Phase-1 of the project is to be completed over the next three years, officials said.

Of the project cost, Government of India committed Rs 15,000 crore financial assistance in 2024 and facilitated the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank support to the tune of USD 800 million each (agreements signed).