Explosion at fireworks manufacturing unit in Anakapalle leaves six dead, four injured

VISHAKAPATNAM: A major explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kailasa Patnam village of Kotavuratla mandal in Anakapalle district left six workers dead and four seriously injured.

According to preliminary reports, the blast occurred while workers were engaged in manufacturing operations at the unit.

Only 15 workers were present during the incident, as it was a Sunday. The details of other individuals feared trapped are yet to be confirmed.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Fire and rescue teams were deployed to the site immediately after the incident. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is likely to visit the site shortly.

She will also meet the injured victims who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Further details are awaited as the rescue operation is underway and officials examine the circumstances leading to the explosion.