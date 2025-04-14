Machilipatnam port to be ready by 2026: Andhra Minister Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra on Sunday announced that the construction of Machilipatnam port would be completed by December 2026.

Export, import, logistics and other operations would begin immediately after the completion of Phase I.

Speaking at a review meeting with stakeholders at the Zilla Parishad Convention Hall in Machilipatnam, Minister Kollu Ravindra said the port would generate employment for thousands through port-based industries.

The Minister said a mega master plan was being implemented to develop Machilipatnam into a model city with better infrastructure, education and healthcare.

A Detailed Project Report is being prepared for the proposed Machilipatnam–Repalle railway line. Manginapudi beach will be developed with amenities, and a mega beach festival will be conducted shortly.

An Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises park would also come up on 300 acres in Gilakaladindi to promote industries such as imitation jewellery, aquaculture, Kalamkari and boat manufacturing.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao pledged support for skill development centres and urged locals to provide land for industrial growth.

Krishna District Collector DK Balaji said work on the Machilipatnam port and Gilakaladindi fishing harbour was progressing at a fast pace.