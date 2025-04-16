Andhra CM Naidu accuses YSRCP of provoking tension in society; cites TTD cow deaths, Waqf Bill

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the YSRCP was conspiring to create divisions among castes, religions, and regions.
Citing issues such as the death of pastor Praveen Pagadala, TTD Goshala controversy, and the Waqf Bill, Naidu said the YSRCP was attempting to provoke tensions among communities.
According to sources, Naidu believes YSRCP leaders are trying to tarnish the image of the government by raking up contentious issues.
During an interaction with ministers following a Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister urged the NDA leaders to remain alert to the YSRCP’s alleged efforts to disrupt social harmony.
“We are clear in our decision-making. Whether it’s the Wakf Bill or categorisation of Scheduled Castes, we have communicated the facts to the people,” Naidu asserted.
He noted that while the YSRCP opposed the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, it supported it in the Rajya Sabha. The party also filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the issue, the Chief Minister added. Furthermore, Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Amaravati on May 2 to relaunch Capital Amaravati works.
He reportedly instructed that the construction of the Assembly, High Court, and Secretariat should be completed within three years.
Sources said Naidu is concerned about allegations of corruption among officials and has urged them to take corrective action. “Those involved in corruption will face severe consequences,” he warned.
On the occasion, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha accused YSRCP leaders of spreading false propaganda regarding cow deaths at the TTD Goshala in Tirupati.
She said the party had also misled the public over the alleged disappearance of ‘pink diamond’. “After it was confirmed that no such diamond existed with the TTD, the YSRCP leaders remained silent,” Anitha observed.
The Home Minister added that the allegations regarding the death of pastor Praveen were also proven false, and warned that stern action would be taken against those making baseless accusations.
‘Double standards’
The YSRCP opposed the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, but it supported it in the Rajya Sabha. The party also filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the Waqf Bill, which reveals its double standards on the issue, said the Chief Minister