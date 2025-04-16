Andhra CM Naidu accuses YSRCP of provoking tension in society; cites TTD cow deaths, Waqf Bill

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the YSRCP was conspiring to create divisions among castes, religions, and regions.

Citing issues such as the death of pastor Praveen Pagadala, TTD Goshala controversy, and the Waqf Bill, Naidu said the YSRCP was attempting to provoke tensions among communities.

According to sources, Naidu believes YSRCP leaders are trying to tarnish the image of the government by raking up contentious issues.

During an interaction with ministers following a Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister urged the NDA leaders to remain alert to the YSRCP’s alleged efforts to disrupt social harmony.

“We are clear in our decision-making. Whether it’s the Wakf Bill or categorisation of Scheduled Castes, we have communicated the facts to the people,” Naidu asserted.

He noted that while the YSRCP opposed the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha, it supported it in the Rajya Sabha. The party also filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the issue, the Chief Minister added. Furthermore, Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Amaravati on May 2 to relaunch Capital Amaravati works.