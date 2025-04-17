Andhra CM, TASA GOC discuss setting up of war memorial with state support

VISAKHAPATNAM: General Officer Commanding of the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), Major General Ajay Misra, met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday to explore collaboration between the Indian Army and the State government.

The meeting covered a range of issues, including disaster management, ex-servicemen welfare, defence industry cooperation and enhancing the Army’s presence in Amaravati. The CM emphasised the importance of the Army’s disciplined ethos and proposed stronger coordination between the Armed Forces and the State administration.

He expressed interest in establishing regular interactions and welcomed initiatives to bolster the Army’s role in the capital region. A key proposal discussed was the construction of a war memorial in Amaravati to honour fallen soldiers. Naidu also highlighted the value of employing ex-servicemen in public service and development roles, citing their discipline and dedication.

On disaster response, both parties agreed on the need for improved coordination between Army units and state agencies to ensure swift emergency management. The meeting also touched on defence industry collaboration. The CM Naidu proposed an Army technology cell in Amaravati and defence clusters to boost local economic growth.