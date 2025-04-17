Andhra Pradesh issues ordinance on SC sub-categorisation classifying into three groups

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh on Thursday issued an ordinance on sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SC) classifying them into three groups in government jobs and education in the state.

"The Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes (Sub-classification) Ordinance, 2025 will be published in the Andhra Pradesh Gazette in English, Telugu and Urdu Languages as Andhra Pradesh Ordinance No.2 of 2025," a Law Department Order said.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on April 15, approved an ordinance proposal to sub-categorise SCs into three groups with varying percentages of reservations in the total 15 per cent.