PM Modi to visit Amaravati on May 2; Cabinet panel set up for arrangements

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Amaravati on May 2 to relaunch the works of the capital, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said that elaborate arrangements will be made in this regard. Chairing a review meeting with officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday to discuss the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit, he mentioned that a cabinet sub-committee has been appointed, comprising Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Kollu Ravindra, Satya Kumar Yadav, Nadendla Manohar and P Narayana to oversee the arrangements.

The committee will meet with officials at the State Secretariat on Monday to discuss the arrangements. He said that the venue for the Prime Minister’s programme will be set up in the area where the P4 programme was recently launched behind the State Secretariat.

He said that the Prime Minister’s visit to Amaravati has been confirmed for May 2, but the timing of the programme, whether morning or evening, is yet to be finalised. Extensive and strict arrangements are being planned for the visit, and officials from respective departments will receive appropriate orders on Thursday to ensure everything is in place.

He instructed officials to prepare a list of those who had performed duties during the PM’s recent visit to Vizag, and these officials will be assigned appropriate duties this time as well.