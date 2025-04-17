Submit details of mid-day meal in summer: Andhra Pradesh HC to government

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to submit details regarding the implementation of the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme in the drought-affected mandals during summer vacation.

A bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi issued the order in response to a PIL filed by Keethinidi Akhil Sri Guruteja, chairperson of Help the People Charitable Trust in Kakinada.

The petitioner cited Supreme Court orders and the PM Poshan scheme, arguing that schoolchildren in drought-hit areas must receive nutritious meal even during holidays. The scheme, once implemented in 2016-18, had reportedly been discontinued. The State’s counsel said a proposal was sent to the Centre. The court warned that failure to submit details could lead to the Chief Secretary being summoned online.