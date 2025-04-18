Row over cow deaths leads to political slugfest in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirupati turned into a political flashpoint on Thursday as a heated face-off unfolded between YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and the NDA alliance over allegations of negligence at the SV Goshala, operated by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The controversy centres around claims that over 100 cows have died at the facility in the last three months.

YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, backed by party MP Dr M Gurumurthy and several supporters, accused the TTD administration of gross negligence.

Reddy attempted to lead a protest march to the Goshala to inspect the premises personally. However, police prevented the group from advancing, citing security concerns.

Although police offered limited access to Bhumana and his personal staff, he refused, insisting on entering with his full team. The confrontation escalated as YSRCP leaders staged a sit-in on the road to protest after being stopped at Bhumana’s residence.

Simultaneously, NDA leaders, including MLAs Pulivarthi Nani, Arani Srinivasulu, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, and TTD board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, visited the SV Goshala without incident.

Their visit, in response to the YSRCP’s allegations, aimed to assess the situation firsthand. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including state president Palla Srinivas Rao, denied the claims of negligence and demanded proof from the opposition.