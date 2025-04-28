Andhra CID defers questioning of PSR Anjaneyulu as he develops high blood pressure

VIJAYAWADA: CID officials, who took senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu into custody in connection with the illegal arrest of Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani, postponed his interrogation on Sunday after he developed high blood pressure during a medical examination.

Anjaneyulu was shifted to Vijayawada Government Hospital after being taken into CID custody from the Vijayawada sub- jail. Following the doctors’ advice to provide him medical care, officials deferred the questioning to Monday.

Anjaneyulu, who served as Intelligence Chief during the YSRCP regime, is accused of pressuring officials and orchestrating Jethwani’s illegal arrest. Based on former Vijayawada DCP Vishal Gunni’s statement, an FIR was filed against him. The CID claims that Anjaneyulu ordered Gunni to go to Mumbai by booking flight tickets, and Jethwani’s subsequent arrest.

While former Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and Gunni secured anticipatory bail, Anjaneyulu defended himself in court alongside his lawyer. However, the magistrate remanded him to judicial custody.

Though there was no direct link between Jethwani and Anjaneyulu, the CID wants to find out the masterminds behind the case, suspecting higher-level political involvement. The magistrate granted the CID three day custody of Anjaneyulu from April 27 to 29.