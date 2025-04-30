People’s capital Amaravati rises again

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark step toward reviving that vision, the Government of India and the Andhra Pradesh government are resuming full-scale development of Amaravati, signalling what many see as a renewed commitment to participatory development and federal cooperation.

The story of Amaravati began in 2014, when the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh left the residuary State without a capital. In the void, an opportunity emerged: to build a capital from the ground up, guided by modern urban ideals. With wide roads, underground power cables, sustainable water systems, and green-blue zones woven into the blueprint, Amaravati was designed to be more than an administrative hub. It was to become a model city for the future.

What set Amaravati apart was not just its ambitious design. It was the spirit of the people who made it possible. Nearly 29,000 farmers voluntarily pooled more than 34,000 acres of land in what became one of India’s most lauded Land Pooling Schemes. In just 58 days, a total of 54,000 acres, including pooled land, acquired land, and government holdings, was assembled.

The diversity of those who contributed land told its own story: 32% were from Scheduled Castes, 14% from Backward Classes, and others from Reddy, Kamma, Kapu, and Muslim communities. Amaravati, its champions said, was not just a city. It was a collective endeavour, a social contract. On October 22, 2015, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone at Uddandarayunipalem. For many, it was a day of pride. A moment when a new Andhra Pradesh began to chart its future.

But the momentum faltered. When the YSRCP came to power in 2019, the project was put on hold, and construction ground to a halt. Even after the change of guard in AP, the spread of misinformation and politically motivated narratives, including caste-based divisions, undermined the initiative.

Now, with the TDP-JSP-BJP coalition, described as a ‘double-engine’ government, back in power, Amaravati is poised for a revival. On May 2, PM Modi is set to return to Amaravati for a ceremonial relaunch of the project. The event will be held among the very farmers who once turned over their land for AP’s future, a gesture that carries both emotional and political weight.