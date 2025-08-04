Andhra liquor scam: Fresh video of accused deepens probe

VIJAYAWADA: Another video of Venkatesh Naidu (A-34), one of the key accused in the multi-crore liquor scam, surfaced on social media on Sunday, showing him boarding a private chartered flight.

According to investigators, the video, along with several others and numerous photos, was recovered from Naidu’s mobile phone during the probe. Officials believe the footage was shot at his request.

In the latest video, Naidu is seen boarding a chartered flight along with his team. Investigators allege that he used such private flights at least three times a week, often accompanied by film actors, political leaders, and businessmen.

Adding to the controversy, several photos circulating on social media show Naidu alongside prominent TDP leaders, including Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Visakhapatnam MP M Bharath, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Officials say the visuals are being examined as part of the broader investigation into the liquor scam.