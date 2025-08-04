CPI backs protest against transfer of APSRTC land to Lulu group

VIJAYAWADA: Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K Ramakrishna has called on citizens to unite in opposing the transfer of public lands to private entities, particularly the lease of the APSRTC old bus stand (Governorpet depot) in Vijayawada to the Lulu Group.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting held at Dasari Bhavan under the CPI city committee’s leadership, Ramakrishna extended CPI’s support to the Citizens’ Forum protest scheduled for August 6. He criticised the State government’s decision to lease 4.15 acres of the Vijayawada bus stand, valued at approximately Rs 400 crore in the open market, and 13.7 acres in Visakhapatnam to the multinational company for 99 years at a nominal rate.

Ramakrishna demanded the immediate withdrawal of G.O. No. 137, calling the move exploitative and questioning the government’s motives in transferring public assets to private players. Former Mayor Jandhyala Shankar said the lease violated Supreme Court rulings and must be reversed.

YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu, CPM’s Donepudi Kashinath, and Congress city president Naraharisetti Narasimharao warned that the move could damage small businesses, increase unemployment, and cause environmental and traffic issues.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution demanding a halt to the land transfers and prioritising local business, environmental protection, and public interests over corporate expansion.