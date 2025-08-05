Andhra BJP chief Madhav visits quarry victims, highlights Centre’s aid to Palnadu

GUNTUR: BJP State President PVN Madhav toured Palnadu district on Monday, addressing local issues, meeting party workers, and reviewing relief measures following the quarry accident in Ballikurava, and met injured workers at GBR Hospital.

He urged improved safety at quarries and assured full NDA support to victims’ families.

Madhav highlighted Centre-backed projects, including 4,400 km highways, Rs 3,000 crore for Amaravati’s ORR, and infrastructure for tobacco farmers.

He said efforts are underway to strengthen BJP at the constituency level under PM Modi’s leadership.

As part of the ‘Sarathi’ outreach, he held a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, joined a rally with TDP MLA Chadalavada Aravind Babu, and announced Tiranga rallies on August 15 and a public meeting for nomadic communities in Vijayawada on August 30.