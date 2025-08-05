Andhra Min Farooq dismisses Telangana objections to Banakacharla

VIJAYAWADA: In a strong rebuttal to Telangana’s objections over the Banakacharla project, Legal and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq on Monday accused the neighbouring State of hypocrisy and double standards on the use of Godavari River waters.

Speaking at a press conference in Amaravati, Farooq said Telangana had constructed major irrigation projects, including Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy, Sammakka Sagar, and Gouravelly, without obtaining the required Central or environmental clearances. “If Telangana can divert Godavari water freely, why is Andhra Pradesh being targeted for using its rightful share?” he asked.

He emphasised that the Polavaram–Banakacharla link project aims to divert only 200 TMC of floodwaters that otherwise flow into the Bay of Bengal. “This season alone, 813 TMC has already been wasted. We are only trying to tap floodwater that would otherwise go unused,” he said.