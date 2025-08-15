It’s freedom for people of Pulivendula after three decades, says Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders described the victory of the party in the Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC byelections as a referendum to the one year effective rule of the NDA government.

Particularly, with regard to winning the Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll, the TDP leaders said it is the victory of democracy as the people got the opportunity to exercise their franchise freely after three decades.

With #FreedomAfter30Years, TDP national general secretary and Minister for HRD and IT posted on X, “The people of #Pulivendula and #Ontimitta have chosen progress over backwardness! For the first time in 30 years, Pulivendula has taken part in a truly democratic election process and the people have had the chance to cast their vote freely. Congratulations to Latha Reddy and Krishna Reddy on their well-earned victory. My heartfelt thanks to the people for turning out in large numbers to support our candidates.”

Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar criticised YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that even his own Assembly constituency had lost trust in him.

“The Pulivendula ZPTC byelection result reflects the growing discontent among people against Jagan,” he observed.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah said while the people of the State expelled the YSRCP and Jagan in the general elections, now people of Pulivendula rejected him.