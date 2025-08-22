100 physically challenged decry pension denial, demand re-verification at Andhra's Kakinada GGH

KAKINADA: Over 100 physically challenged people lost their social security pensions during the reverification process in Marlava village of Peddapuram. Similarly, thousands of pensions for physically challenged individuals have been removed across the district. As a result, many of them are approaching the Kakinada District Collectorate under PGRS and the Kakinada GGH.
Some families in the village have been sustaining their livelihood through the monthly social security pension. They have 40 percent disability, and until now they had been considered eligible. However, by the government’s decision, all pensions for those with below 50 percent disability are being re-examined. The concerned ward secretariat social welfare assistants have served notices to the respective beneficiaries.
Disabled beneficiaries asked to undergo re-verification at Kakinada GGH are facing hardships as cancellation orders stall processing. Many, whose disability increased from 40% to 70–80%, crowd the ENT block daily with notices. Arriving early for tokens, they wait long hours until verification and online re-registration are completed, causing overcrowding and inconvenience.
Kakinada District Project Director (DRDA) G Srinivas Rao clarified that around 4,200 pensions were removed for various reasons. However, those who are genuinely eligible can appeal for re-verification, he explained. Urban residents can appeal through municipal offices, while villagers can appeal through MPDOs, he added.