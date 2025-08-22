100 physically challenged decry pension denial, demand re-verification at Andhra's Kakinada GGH

KAKINADA: Over 100 physically challenged people lost their social security pensions during the reverification process in Marlava village of Peddapuram. Similarly, thousands of pensions for physically challenged individuals have been removed across the district. As a result, many of them are approaching the Kakinada District Collectorate under PGRS and the Kakinada GGH.

Some families in the village have been sustaining their livelihood through the monthly social security pension. They have 40 percent disability, and until now they had been considered eligible. However, by the government’s decision, all pensions for those with below 50 percent disability are being re-examined. The concerned ward secretariat social welfare assistants have served notices to the respective beneficiaries.