TTD land transfer to Oberoi hotels biggest scam in temple history: YSRCP leader Karunakar Reddy

TIRUPATI: Senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy has accused the NDA coalition government of "conspiring" to hand over highly valuable TTD land to luxury hotel group Oberoi under the guise of tourism development.

Karunakar Reddy alleged that over 20 acres of prime TTD land near Alipiri, valued at more than Rs 460 crore as per registration records and over Rs 3,000 crore in open market terms, was exchanged for tourism department land worth about Rs 18 crore.

"This is a conspiracy by the NDA coalition government to hand over highly valuable TTD land to luxury hotel group Oberoi under the pretext of tourism development," Karunakar Reddy said in a press release issued late on Wednesday.

This is outright looting of Lord Venkateswara's property and the biggest scam in TTD history, far bigger than TTD's any other scam, he alleged.

The YSRCP leader claimed the land exchange was carried out without transparency, with registrations being executed quietly, "raising serious questions over the intent and legality of the transaction".