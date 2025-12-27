‘Probe sought into FAAP certificates’: SAAP VC&MD Bharani

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the news article published in TNIE on Friday, VC and MD of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) S Bharani clarified that SAAP had taken necessary action against the players who obtained medical seats under sports quota. She informed that SAAP has filed a written complaint to the Machavaram police against the Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh (FAAP) seeking a thorough enquiry into the issuance of certificates and other aspects pertaining to the non-compliance of renewing their recognition from 2023.

Taking it on serious notes, the SAAP has issued circulars to the concerned Sports Associations requesting them to submit their proposals for issuing of affiliation renewal, in order to avoid inconvenience to fencing players seeking admission to professional courses. “SAAP has addressed a letter to the Fencing Federation of India (FFI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) regarding the allegations pertaining to the functioning of the Fencing Association of AP,” she said.

SAAP has clarified that they have issued show cause notices to the coaches of SAAP for submitting explanations on attending in the State Level Senior Fencing Championship 2025 without notice of the authorities concerned.

In regard to the player who obtained the medical seat in ASRAM college in Eluru, SAAP has opposed the case and stated the developments will be communicated to the university for withdrawal of medical seat.

Secondly, the FAAP has categorically denied allegations of certificate tampering and irregularities in the conduct of championships and selection trials, terming them ‘baseless and far from facts.’