CM Chandrababu Naidu to campaign for BJP in Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Sunday to participate in campaigning for BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidates ahead of the Assembly elections on February 5.

According to the itinerary, Naidu will first attend a programme on Saturday in Sambepalli mandal, Ammayya district, where he will distribute social security pensions. Afterward, he will head to Hyderabad.

Reliable sources indicate that Naidu will arrive in the national capital on Sunday and join BJP leaders for the election campaign in areas with a significant Telugu community presence.

It is worth noting that the TDP is a key partner in the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government at the Centre, led by the BJP.

In the 2024 general elections, TDP secured 21 Lok Sabha seats, second only to the BJP’s 246.