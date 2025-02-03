Budget exposed CM Chandrababu Naidu’s priorities, says Botcha

VIJAYAWADA: “The Union Budget 2025-26 is a clear testimony of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s priorities, which are focused not on State interests as he lagged behind in getting more sops compared to Bihar,” said Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana.

Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said while Bihar with 12 JD(U) MPs could take away the lion’s share, the TDP with 16 MPs failed to get major benefits as the intent of Naidu has been to pursue his own interests than that of State. Barring the quote of Gurazada, there was no mention of Andhra Pradesh except Polavaram height reduction, Botcha said, adding that the priorities of Naidu were exposed in the Union Budget.

Mentioning that the Centre announced 75,000 new medical college seats in the next five years, Botcha said former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who initiated the process of setting up 17 new medical colleges in the State, had completed five to increase the number of seats. Naidu has agreed to a PPP model, which is a clear denial of right to education for weaker sections, who cannot afford to study in private medical colleges,” he maintained.

On the education front, the Centre announced the digitisation of education, while Jagan had already done it during his term, he said, citing distribution of tabs to Class VIII students of government schools, and setting up of digital classrooms.