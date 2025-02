VIJAYAWADA: While Andhra Pradesh was not specifically mentioned in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech, a closer look at the document revealed that the Centre has allocated funds for several key projects in the State, including the Polavaram Irrigation Project, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and Visakhapatnam Port.

A total of Rs 5,936 crore has been earmarked for the Polavaram project, Rs 3,295 crore for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), and Rs 730 crore for Vizag Port. Additionally, Rs 55 crore has been allocated for the Polavaram Project Authority, with an extra Rs 12,157 crore as a balance grant for the construction of the project.

The Union Finance Ministry has also made provisions for investment in the equity share capital of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant.

Other allocations include Rs 162 crore for strengthening health systems, Rs 186 crore for Zero Budget Natural Farming, Rs 375 crore for the Learning Transformation Operation, Rs 240 crore for the construction of roads and bridges in the State, and Rs 242.5 crore for the second phase of the AP Irrigation Livelihood Improvement Project.

As a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had high expectations for substantial allocations for the State. However, the Centre did not meet these expectations, leading to some disappointment.

Nevertheless, TDP MPs remain optimistic about securing further assistance from the Centre in the future.