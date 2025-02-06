AP IT minister Lokesh challenges former CM Jagan for debate on investments

VIJAYAWADA: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has challenged YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to a debate to discuss the investments the State secured over the past five years under the previous regime, compared to the last eight months under the TDP-led NDA government.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Wednesday, Lokesh said he was ready for a discussion with Jagan.

In response to Jagan’s remarks that Jagananna 2.0 would focus on protecting and supporting party workers, Lokesh retorted, “People are still reeling from the atrocities of Jagan 1.0. They have not forgotten the attacks, land encroachments, various scams, and the physical and mental torture inflicted on all sections of society.”

He pointed out that investigations into the alleged liquor, mining, and sand scams are ongoing, and action will be taken against those responsible once the inquiries are complete. He added, “In fact, initiating probes into these issues was also a promise made by the alliance partners (TDP, JSP, and BJP) during the polls.”

Lokesh highlighted that several poll promises have already been fulfilled, such as the establishment of Anna Canteens, provision of free gas cylinders, and a hike in pensions. The Minister also reiterated that the government is on track to provide 20 lakh jobs to youth over five years, with four lakh jobs expected to be generated once the investment commitments received thus far are realised.

He stated that Jagan has no moral authority to question whether the poll promises have been fulfilled, as he failed to implement key promises during his tenure, including the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme and the complete prohibition of liquor.