GVMC conducts survey at Bheemili beach following HC's order on CRZ violations

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s directions, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials conducted a survey at Bheemili Beach on Saturday to identify alleged violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The survey was carried out with the participation of officials from the CRZ Authority, Pollution Control Board and the Municipal Administration Department.

The High Court had ordered the survey in response to a petition alleging unauthorised constructions along the Bheemili coastline. It directed the officials to determine the CRZ limits, and demolish any illegal structures, instructing that a report on it be submitted within a week.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of prompt action in identifying CRZ violations in Visakhapatnam district, the court noted that various departments were shifting responsibility instead of addressing the issue.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, questioned why determining the CRZ limits was proving to be a challenge, and emphasised the need for immediate action.

To ensure a structured approach, the court formed a committee consisting of the AP Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA), the GVMC Commissioner, and the Visakhapatnam District Collector. The committee was instructed to conduct the survey with a team of officials.

While the initial survey is focused on Bheemili, the court stated that it would later be extended from Bheemili to RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The committee members were directed to appear before the court in the next hearing if they failed to submit the report within the stipulated time.

The case stems from multiple petitions alleging CRZ violations in the region. After hearing the petitions, the High Court directed the officials to take appropriate action against any illegal constructions after determining CRZ boundary.