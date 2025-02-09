SIT led by CBI arrests four people in Tirupati laddu adulteration case

The investigation revealed serious violations in the ghee supply process, with irregularities occurring at every step, sources in the TTD said.

Representatives of Vaishnavi Dairy secured tenders in the name of AR Dairy for ghee supply. Vaishnavi Dairy fabricated false documents and seals, using the AR Dairy name to manipulate the tender process.

Fake records were created by Vaishnavi Dairy, falsely claiming to have sourced ghee from Bhole Baba Dairy in Roorkee.

Authorities found that Bhole Baba Dairy did not have the capacity to supply such large quantities of ghee. The investigation team identified the irregularities and arrested four individuals from three dairies.