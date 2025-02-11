Tirumala Laddu row: SIT may issue notices on former TTD chief, EO

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA : In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the use of adulterated ingredients in the making of the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Supreme Court, is reportedly planning to issue notices to YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP and former TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and then Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy, the sources informed.

The SIT, led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has already arrested four persons: Vipin Jain and Pomil Jain, former directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, Apoorva Chawda from Vaishnavi Dairy and Raju Rajasekharan from AR Dairy which supplied dairy products to prepare the famed sweets.

According to highly placed sources, the SIT is likely to arrest three more accused, including one from Vaishnavi Dairy and Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, and a TTD higher official.

It is learnt that the investigators are preparing to book several marketing officials and technical committee members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for allowing tankers with adulterated ghee in 2024. The SIT probe revealed rampant irregularities in the ghee supply process.

AR Dairy is accused of submitting false documentation and seals to secure the tender, despite lacking the capacity to supply the required amount of ghee to TTD for Laddu preparation.

In 2024, tenders were invited from firms within 1,500 km of Tirumala to supply ghee for the Laddu preparation. AR Dairy participated in the tender by submitting forged documents. They also allegedly influenced the TTD’s Technical Committee for a favourable inspection report.

Adulterated ghee supplied from Uttarakhand As per the supply order, AR Dairy delivered four tankers of ghee in June 2024.