GUNTUR: A second death due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has been reported in the State, with a 45-year-old woman, Kamalamma from Alasandalapalli village in Komarole mandal, Prakasam district, succumbing to the rare autoimmune condition at the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) on Sunday.

Earlier this week, a 10-year-old boy from Srikakulam was declared brain-dead after exhibiting similar symptoms.

Confirming the death, Superintendent of Guntur GGH Dr SSV Ramana said Kamalamma was initially treated at Giddalur Government Hospital for three days for fever and weakness in her upper and lower limbs.

She was then transferred to Guntur GGH on February 3, where tests confirmed the diagnosis of GBS. Kamalamma received IV Immunoglobulin treatment for five days, along with supportive therapy.

“She was intubated and placed on ventilator support on February 10. However, her health continued to deteriorate. She suffered three cardiac arrests within three days and passed away following the third one on Sunday,” Dr Ramana explained.

In response to the case, local health authorities have ramped up sanitation efforts in Alasandalapalli village. They are also conducting screenings for elderly residents and anyone exhibiting symptoms of GBS.

Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr T Venkateswarulu noted that preliminary investigations suggest contaminated water, possibly due to decaying animal carcasses, might be contributing to the outbreak. Water samples from borewells in the area have been collected for further analysis.

Meanwhile, Guntur DMHO Dr Vijayalakshmi reported that seven patients from Guntur, Prakasam, Palnadu, and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts had been admitted to Guntur GGH with GBS symptoms.

Of these, three patients have been discharged, one (Kamalamma) has died, and three others remain under treatment — two of whom are in critical condition.