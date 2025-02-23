APPSC holds firm on Group 2 Main exam despite protests, government request

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has made it clear that the Group 2 Main examination will be held on February 23 as scheduled despite protests from aspirants and a request from the State government for its deferment.

A total of 92,250 aspirants have qualified for the Group 2 Main exam, which will be held at 175 centres across 13 erstwhile undivided districts of the State on Sunday to fill 905 vacant posts. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the exam.

On Friday, the government requested the APPSC to postpone Group 2 Main exam, citing the need to file a counter affidavit in compliance with the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s direction. However, the APPSC rejected the request stating that the High Court had already permitted the conduct of the Group 2 Main exam, and that the Model Code of Conduct for MLC elections is in force.

APPSC Secretary I Narasimha Murthy said a police complaint was lodged seeking action against those who spread misinformation that the Group 2 Main exam was postponed.