Crime rate drops by 32% in Bapatla District in 2024, women’s safety and vigilance key factors

GUNTUR: With increased vigilance and women-friendly initiatives, crimes against women in Bapatla district dropped by 19% in 2024, with 531 cases reported compared to 659 in 2023, Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi announced at a year-end press conference on Tuesday.

The district also saw a significant decline in overall crime by 32%, with 3,637 cases registered in 2024 compared to 5,361 in the previous year. Among these, 1,887 were bodily offenses and 1,039 were property offenses. Property crimes saw a 13.5% decrease, attributed to enhanced night patrols, use of the LHMS (Locked House Monitoring System), and other preventive measures. Of the Rs 37.41 crore worth of property lost, Rs 21.60 crore was recovered by the police.

However, cybercrimes surged by 73%, with 90 cases reported in 2024 compared to 52 the previous year. The district also recorded 211 fatal and 298 non-fatal road accidents, resulting in 234 deaths and 425 injuries.

The police’s conviction-focused court trial monitoring system facilitated the disposal of 1,359 cases in courts and 2,421 cases in four Lok Adalats held during the year. In addition, 15 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 66 individuals and the seizure of 48.53 kg of dry ganja and four vehicles.

As part of a crackdown on public alcohol consumption, the police registered 12,807 cases and arrested an equal number of individuals. To enhance women’s safety, the police launched the innovative Mahila Mee Kosam initiative and installed 817 CCTV cameras across the district.

The district also saw significant public participation in Cyber Valour 2024, a cyber awareness programme held on December 23. The initiative was lauded for its efforts to educate citizens about digital safety.

SP Tushar Dudi emphasised that the department’s proactive measures have contributed significantly to maintaining law and order in the district.