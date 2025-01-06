No HMPV cases in Andhra Pradesh, advisory issued

VIJAYAWADA: No cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported yet in the State, and the people need not panic, said Dr K Padmavathi, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, the State government issued an advisory for people regarding HMPV.
In a release on Sunday, Dr Padmavathi said, “No HMPV cases have been reported in India. Both the Centre and the State government are closely monitoring the situation, and remain vigilant for any developments. By following simple precautions, and staying informed, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from HMPV.”
Signs & symptoms
HMPV is a respiratory virus from the pneumoviridae family. Its symptoms are often flu-like
Cough and cold
Sore throat and difficulty in breathing
In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, bronchitis, or worsen asthma, particularly in vulnerable populations
Dos
Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or handkerchief when you cough or sneeze
Maintain a healthy diet & stay hydrated
Wash your hands frequently with soap or use sanitiser
Avoid crowded places and practise social distancing
If symptomatic, isolate at home & limit contact with others
Don’ts
Refrain from frequently touching your eyes, nose or mouth
Do not spit in public
Avoid close contact with sick persons
Avoid shaking hands
Avoid self-medication without consulting a doctor
Treatment
Currently, there is no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment for HMPV and care is primarily supportive
Rest, hydration, and symptomatic relief (fever reducers)
Antibiotics are only prescribed if a secondary bacterial infection is suspected
Oxygen therapy for severe cases
Hospitalisation is recommended for severe cases, especially among infants and elderly individuals