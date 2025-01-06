No HMPV cases in Andhra Pradesh, advisory issued

VIJAYAWADA: No cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported yet in the State, and the people need not panic, said Dr K Padmavathi, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, the State government issued an advisory for people regarding HMPV.

In a release on Sunday, Dr Padmavathi said, “No HMPV cases have been reported in India. Both the Centre and the State government are closely monitoring the situation, and remain vigilant for any developments. By following simple precautions, and staying informed, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from HMPV.”

Signs & symptoms

HMPV is a respiratory virus from the pneumoviridae family. Its symptoms are often flu-like

Cough and cold

Sore throat and difficulty in breathing

In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, bronchitis, or worsen asthma, particularly in vulnerable populations

Dos

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or handkerchief when you cough or sneeze

Maintain a healthy diet & stay hydrated

Wash your hands frequently with soap or use sanitiser

Avoid crowded places and practise social distancing

If symptomatic, isolate at home & limit contact with others

Don’ts

Refrain from frequently touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Do not spit in public

Avoid close contact with sick persons

Avoid shaking hands

Avoid self-medication without consulting a doctor

Treatment

Currently, there is no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment for HMPV and care is primarily supportive

Rest, hydration, and symptomatic relief (fever reducers)

Antibiotics are only prescribed if a secondary bacterial infection is suspected

Oxygen therapy for severe cases

Hospitalisation is recommended for severe cases, especially among infants and elderly individuals