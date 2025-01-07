Guntur Mayor and Deputy Mayor submit report on council meeting chaos

GUNTUR: Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, and YSRC corporators met District Collector Nagalakshmi on Monday, seeking action over the disruption of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) council meeting on January 4.

The incident involved a heated argument between Deputy Mayor Vajra Babu and Municipal Commissioner Srinivasulu, which escalated when the deputy mayor allegedly used unparliamentary language, prompting the commissioner to leave the meeting.

Following the clash, GMC employees staged protests, demanding an apology from the deputy mayor.

The Municipal Commissioner submitted a report on the episode to the State government, detailing the altercation and subsequent unrest. On Sunday, the commissioner withdrew excess staff from the Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s offices.

Both officials have since leveled corruption allegations against each other. The commissioner accused the deputy mayor of misusing fuel indent bills, while Vajra Babu claimed funds intended for GMC were diverted to Budameru flood relief.

The mayor’s representation to the district collector included a comprehensive report on the incident and subsequent actions by GMC officials.