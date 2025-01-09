Andhra Pradesh govt announces Rs 25 lakh compensation for families of Tirupati stampede victims

TIRUPATI: The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede near the Vaikunta Ekadashi token distribution center in Tirupati's Bairagipatteda on Wednesday night.

A delegation of ministers, following the Chief Minister’s instruction, visited Ruia Hospital to console the bereaved families and assure them of the government’s full support.

The delegation included Home Minister Anitha, Revenue and District In-charge Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Housing and Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi, and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanayudu. They were also accompanied by District Collector Dr S. Venkateswar and Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani. The team reviewed the situation and collected details from the families.

Addressing the media, the ministers stated that CCTV footage from the token distribution area would be thoroughly examined. They assured that strict action would be taken against any staff found negligent after a comprehensive inquiry.