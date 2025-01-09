Tirupati stampede: How poor planning, security lapses led to fatal tragedy

TIRUMALA: Wednesday night's stampede at a token distribution centre in Tirupati resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, marking an unprecedented incident in the history of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).
Investigations revealed a lack of barricades and inadequate crowd management at the Bairagipatteda centre, which officials believe contributed to the tragedy. Lapses in crowd management at the token distribution centres by the police department and TTD officials were exposed following the stampede.
According to sources, officials were alerted about the growing crowd and advised against allowing large congregations at the token centers to prevent untoward incidents. However, an alleged lack of cooperation from some police officials, particularly at the stampede site, has been revealed.
At least six people were killed and over 40 injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Wednesday. The chaos erupted as hundreds scrambled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi.
The tragedy occurred at the Ramanaidu Municipal High School grounds in Bairagipatteda, where tokens for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan were being distributed. Thousands of devotees from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana had gathered outside the designated token centers, with many forgoing food and water while waiting for their turn.
The TTD, initially scheduled to begin token distribution at 5 AM on Thursday, advanced the process to midnight due to heavy crowds. Devotees were allowed into the queue lines starting at 9 PM.
However, the situation spiralled out of control when crowds surged toward the gates at Bairagipatteda. At 8:50 PM, the gates gave way under pressure, triggering a stampede. Devotees fell and were trampled as panic spread. Security personnel, including police and TTD vigilance staff, were unable to manage the rush.
Local residents and police provided immediate assistance, performing CPR on the injured. Videos of untrained personnel attempting CPR went viral, highlighting the lack of preparedness. The chaos resulted in six deaths, while over 40 people were injured and rushed to Ruia and SVIMS hospitals. The deceased were identified as Munireddy (25), Thimmakka (50), Ganesh (40), Sarasamma (27), Alagarani (42), and Venkata Lakshmi (53).
On Thursday, nearly 32 devotees injured in the stampede have been discharged after treatment at the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital. Additionally, two injured devotees, who requested to be shifted to SVIMS Hospital to join their relatives, were transferred accordingly.
District Collector S Venkateswar confirmed that post-mortems for the victims have been completed and arrangements were underway to transport the mortal remains to their hometowns. He also assured that steps were being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.
TTD Chairman BR Naidu termed the incident “unfortunate” and expressed anger over administrative lapses. He stated that the mishap occurred due to the premature opening of the gates by a DSP, leading to chaos.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati later today to inquire into the incident and has promised ex-gratia for the families of the victims. He will also meet the victims at SVIMS Hospital and hold a review meeting with officials to assess the situation.
On Wednesday the chief minister, during a video conference, expressed dissatisfaction with the officials’ handling of the arrangements. He also emphasised the need for stricter measures to avoid a recurrence and vowed accountability for those responsible for the lapses.
The CMO and PMO were also infomred of the situation and as well as the circumstances leading to the tragedy. The state government is also expected to order a probe into the stampede, raising concerns over crowd management and safety measures during major events.
Notably, TTD had made arrangements for over 7 lakh pilgrims to have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from January 10 to 19. Eight centers with 90 counters in Tirupati and one center with four counters in Tirumala were set up to issue SSD tokens. All privileged darshans, including those for senior citizens, disabled persons, and NRIs, were canceled to accommodate more common devotees. Over 3,000 policemen and 1,550 TTD personnel were deployed for security.