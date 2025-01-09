Tirupati stampede: How poor planning, security lapses led to fatal tragedy

TIRUMALA: Wednesday night's stampede at a token distribution centre in Tirupati resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, marking an unprecedented incident in the history of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Investigations revealed a lack of barricades and inadequate crowd management at the Bairagipatteda centre, which officials believe contributed to the tragedy. Lapses in crowd management at the token distribution centres by the police department and TTD officials were exposed following the stampede.

According to sources, officials were alerted about the growing crowd and advised against allowing large congregations at the token centers to prevent untoward incidents. However, an alleged lack of cooperation from some police officials, particularly at the stampede site, has been revealed.

At least six people were killed and over 40 injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Wednesday. The chaos erupted as hundreds scrambled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi.

The tragedy occurred at the Ramanaidu Municipal High School grounds in Bairagipatteda, where tokens for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan were being distributed. Thousands of devotees from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana had gathered outside the designated token centers, with many forgoing food and water while waiting for their turn.

The TTD, initially scheduled to begin token distribution at 5 AM on Thursday, advanced the process to midnight due to heavy crowds. Devotees were allowed into the queue lines starting at 9 PM.

However, the situation spiralled out of control when crowds surged toward the gates at Bairagipatteda. At 8:50 PM, the gates gave way under pressure, triggering a stampede. Devotees fell and were trampled as panic spread. Security personnel, including police and TTD vigilance staff, were unable to manage the rush.