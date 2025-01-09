Tirupati stampede: Why Vaikunta Ekadasi attracts massive crowds

TIRUMALA: At least six people were killed, and dozens were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Wednesday during the distribution of tokens for Darshan through the Uttar Dwaram or Vaikunta Dwaram (north entrance).
But why is there such a huge footfall to the sacred Tirumala during Vaikunta Ekadasi days?
The sacred Tirumala temple experiences a surge in footfall during Vaikunta Ekadasi, with devotees flocking from across the country to partake in the auspicious rituals.
Historically, two major events—Brahmotsavam, a nine-day festival, and Vaikunta Ekadasi, initially observed for a single day—have drawn massive crowds. In the 1980s and 1990s, temple authorities extended the festivities by recognising Vaikunta Dwadashi as an additional sacred day.
Both days, preceding the Makara Sankranti festival, are considered highly auspicious. Devotees believe that Lord Vishnu, worshipped as Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala, bestows heavenly blessings on those who get a glimpse of him during this period.
For ages, devotees have prepared for Vaikunta Ekadasi by wearing the Govinda Mala 41 days in advance, donning yellow clothes, and walking barefoot as a mark of devotion. Many pilgrims embark on foot from distant locations, sometimes hundreds of kilometers away, often starting their journey a week or ten days prior to reach Tirumala in time for the celebrations.
Considering the influx of devotees, the administration, after consulting Hindu religious heads across the country, decided in 2021-2022 to extend Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadashi to a ten-day event.
After this decision, the Uttara Dwaram around the sanctum of Lord Venkateshwara is kept open for ten days, allowing devotees to enter through the Uttara Dwaram and perform a parikrama around the sanctum.
This was aimed at managing the huge crowds and provide all devotees the opportunity for darshan. The TTD expanded Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadashi to ten days to accommodate the growing number of devotees.
What do the Puranas say?
According to the Puranas, Lord Vishnu holds a meeting in Vaikuntam with his disciples, and devotees are also allowed into his sabha. This celestial meeting, symbolically reflected on earth, lasts ten days.
Therefore, pontiffs and the TTD administration decided to keep the Uttara Dwaram open for ten days, allowing devotees to enter and perform darshan around the sanctum. This shift from one day Vaikunta Ekadasi to two days (Ekadasi and Dwadashi) and now ten days is based on the strong belief that devotees who have darshan during these days will attain moksha, making the huge congregation inevitable.
Politics in administration
The TTD has traditionally conducted rituals and annual events while arranging for visiting devotees. However, during the previous government, a local MLA, serving as the TTD chairman, sought to gain an advantage by introducing Vaikunta Dwara darshan tokens in Tirupati, the first of its kind. The current administration continues this practice, facing criticism for prioritising political gains over religious sanctity.