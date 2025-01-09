Tirupati stampede: Why Vaikunta Ekadasi attracts massive crowds

TIRUMALA: At least six people were killed, and dozens were injured in a stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Wednesday during the distribution of tokens for Darshan through the Uttar Dwaram or Vaikunta Dwaram (north entrance).

But why is there such a huge footfall to the sacred Tirumala during Vaikunta Ekadasi days?

The sacred Tirumala temple experiences a surge in footfall during Vaikunta Ekadasi, with devotees flocking from across the country to partake in the auspicious rituals.

Historically, two major events—Brahmotsavam, a nine-day festival, and Vaikunta Ekadasi, initially observed for a single day—have drawn massive crowds. In the 1980s and 1990s, temple authorities extended the festivities by recognising Vaikunta Dwadashi as an additional sacred day.

Both days, preceding the Makara Sankranti festival, are considered highly auspicious. Devotees believe that Lord Vishnu, worshipped as Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala, bestows heavenly blessings on those who get a glimpse of him during this period.

For ages, devotees have prepared for Vaikunta Ekadasi by wearing the Govinda Mala 41 days in advance, donning yellow clothes, and walking barefoot as a mark of devotion. Many pilgrims embark on foot from distant locations, sometimes hundreds of kilometers away, often starting their journey a week or ten days prior to reach Tirumala in time for the celebrations.