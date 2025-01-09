Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh express grief and demand action after Tirupati stampede tragedy

TIRUPATI: The tragic stampede at the Vaikunta Dwara Sarvadarshan token distribution center in Tirupati, which claimed six lives, has evoked strong reactions from political leaders, with many expressing grief and demanding accountability.
Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan expressed deep regret over the incident, which claimed six lives, including pilgrims from other states. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed health authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.
He urged the TTD officials to ensure timely assistance and information for the victims’ families while reviewing security and queue management at token counters.
IT Minister Nara Lokesh described the incident as deeply distressing and urged the TTD to strengthen its arrangements to prevent such untoward incidents in the future. He promised the State government’s support to the families of the deceased and emphasized the importance of learning from the incident to improve crowd management.
Home Minister V Anitha described the death of six devotees as deeply saddening and instructed the Tirupati SP to manage the situation efficiently. She stressed the need for a special focus on the safety of women, children, and the elderly in crowded areas. She also directed the officials to improve queue line management at all token counters.
APCC chief YS Sharmila termed the incident a failure of governance, criticizing the lack of proper arrangements despite anticipating massive crowds. She demanded an immediate inquiry and urged the government to fully support the victims’ families.
Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad also expressed shock and instructed the officials to enhance security and deploy additional personnel at token counters to avoid further chaos.
Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy criticized the NDA government, terming the tragedy a result of administrative failure. He accused the government of compromising the sanctity of TTD by prioritizing political agendas over devotee welfare.
