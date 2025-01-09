Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh express grief and demand action after Tirupati stampede tragedy

TIRUPATI: The tragic stampede at the Vaikunta Dwara Sarvadarshan token distribution center in Tirupati, which claimed six lives, has evoked strong reactions from political leaders, with many expressing grief and demanding accountability.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan expressed deep regret over the incident, which claimed six lives, including pilgrims from other states. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed health authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.

He urged the TTD officials to ensure timely assistance and information for the victims’ families while reviewing security and queue management at token counters.