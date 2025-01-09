TTD chairman BR Naidu vows to prevent future incidents after stampede tragedy

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, BR Naidu, expressed his deep sorrow over the stampede that claimed six lives at the token distribution center for Vaikuntha Dwara Sarvadarshan in Tirupati on Wednesday.
Terming it an unfortunate incident, Naidu said that during review meetings, he had instructed TTD officials to be extra cautious to prevent such untoward events. He informed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had contacted him by phone to inquire about the situation and expressed concern over TTD’s mismanagement of the event. “It is clear that this unfortunate incident took place due to the miserable failure of the TTD officials,” he stated.
Speaking to the media, the TTD Chairman said that, according to the primary inquiry, the stampede occurred when a DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) opened the gate. “I had doubts that there might be some trouble, so I had alerted both TTD officials and the police machinery in this regard. We will certainly take measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” he added.
Naidu revealed that the Chief Minister was unhappy with the way TTD had managed the arrangements for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan and directed them to ensure smooth token distribution going forward.
Addressing the rumors circulating on social media, Naidu clarified that devotees are allowed to visit Tirumala during Vaikuntha Ekadasi, but only those with tokens would be permitted for darshan.
Death Toll: 7
Four were brought dead to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital, and one succumbed to injuries.
Two were brought dead to SVIMS Hospital.
20 are undergoing treatment at SVR Ruia GGH.
Nine are undergoing treatment at SVIMS.
Names of Victims:
Malika (49) from Salem, Tamil Nadu
Rajini (47) from Vizag
Shanti (40) from Vizag
Naidubabu (51) from Narsipatnam
Rajeswari (47)
Alaga Rani (42)
Unknown woman