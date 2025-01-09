TTD chairman BR Naidu vows to prevent future incidents after stampede tragedy

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, BR Naidu, expressed his deep sorrow over the stampede that claimed six lives at the token distribution center for Vaikuntha Dwara Sarvadarshan in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Terming it an unfortunate incident, Naidu said that during review meetings, he had instructed TTD officials to be extra cautious to prevent such untoward events. He informed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had contacted him by phone to inquire about the situation and expressed concern over TTD’s mismanagement of the event. “It is clear that this unfortunate incident took place due to the miserable failure of the TTD officials,” he stated.

Speaking to the media, the TTD Chairman said that, according to the primary inquiry, the stampede occurred when a DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) opened the gate. “I had doubts that there might be some trouble, so I had alerted both TTD officials and the police machinery in this regard. We will certainly take measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” he added.