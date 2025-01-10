Tirupati stampede: Judicial probe ordered, five officials face action

TIRUPATI: A day after the stampede in Tirupati claimed six lives and left dozens injured as thousands of devotees gathered at Sri Padmavathi Municipal Park to collect Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected the site of the mishap and launched a judicial inquiry.

Furthermore, he announced the suspension of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramana Kumar and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Goshala Director Harinath Reddy. Additionally, SP L Subbarayudu, TTD JEO Gauthami, and TTD CVSO (Chief Vigilance and Security Officer) Sri Sridhar were transferred. Orders were issued to this effect on Thursday evening.

In a press conference, Naidu emphasised that further action would be taken against those responsible for the incident, based on the findings of the judicial inquiry.

Asserting that he would take responsibility to safeguard the sanctity of the Srivari temple in Tirumala, the Chief Minister said, “As a devotee, I pray that no such tragedies occur in Tirupati. I visited the site of the incident, went to the hospital, and met the victims to express my condolences. It is crucial to avoid any situation that would harm the purity of the temple.”

“It is not acceptable if intentional or unintentional actions tarnish the holiness of the deity. We should not bring disrepute to the Lord due to our inefficiency,” he added.

The Chief Minister pointed out that he had given clear instructions to the Srivari temple Trust Board to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.