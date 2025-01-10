Tirupati stampede: Tragedy strikes four Visakhapatnam families

VISAKHAPATNAM: The stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati on Wednesday claimed the lives of six devotees, and four of them belonged to the erstwhile combined Visakhapatnam district. Three of the victims were women from Visakhapatnam, and other man hailed from Narsipatnam in Anakapalle district. The stampede occurred as hundreds of devotees jostled for Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens. The victims’ families now face unimaginable grief, and uncertainty about the future.

Among the victims was 33-year-old K Santhi, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. For her family, visiting Tirumala during Vaikunta Ekadasi is an annual tradition. This year, however, turned devastating as Santhi lost her life in the stampede. “She was the pillar of our family,” said K Appala Narasamma, Santhi’s mother-in-law.

“Santhi, my son Venkatesh, and grandson Mahendra visit Tirumala every year. This year, my son and grandson had taken Govindamala Deeksha. Santhi was the main breadwinner, supporting our family of daily wage labourers. My husband and I rely on old-age pensions.” Narasamma recounted how they learnt about Santhi’s death. “We first saw the news on TV, and later my son called to confirm. After the stampede, they were told Santhi had broken her leg, and was taken to hospital. It was only later they found her body in another hospital,” she wailed. “I am worried for my grandson, who is just 18 now. How will we survive without Santhi?”

Another victim, 47-year-old G Rajini from Maddilapalem in Visakhapatnam, was a devout worshipper. Facing financial struggles, and with their son studying in the USA, Rajini and her husband, Lakshmana Reddy, decided to seek the Lord’s blessings in Tirumala. “She was a very spiritual person,” said a neighbour. “She had high hopes for her son, and was praying for better times. Now, her family is shattered.”

Lakshmana Reddy is in Tirupati overseeing formalities, while their son is on his way back to India.

The stampede also claimed the life of 38-year-old S Lavanya, a resident of Thatichetlapalem in Visakhapatnam. She leaves behind her husband and two daughters, aged 13 and 11.

B Naidu Babu (55) of Boddepalli in Narsipatnam, was also among the deceased. His wife Mani Kumari, a daily wager, and their daughter, Pushpalatha, now face an uncertain future.