Elevate Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM, TDP leader urges CM Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: TDP Politburo member Reddappagari Srinivasulu Reddy on Saturday called for the promotion of party general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh to the position of Deputy Chief Minister of the State.

He made this proposal in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a ceremony held at Mydukur in YSR district to mark the 29th death anniversary of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

Srinivasulu’s proposal reflects the sentiments of party activists, many of whom have been advocating for Lokesh’s promotion to Deputy Chief Minister, with some seeking a higher role for him.

Justifying his request, Srinivasulu remarked, “After 43 years since the formation of the TDP, Lokesh’s entry as a third-generation leader marks a significant milestone for the party. Promoting him to Deputy Chief Minister will inspire the youth and bring hope for the party’s future.”

He emphasised that elevating Lokesh would not only strengthen the foundation of the Telugu Desam Party, but also open up new opportunities for young people in emerging sectors.