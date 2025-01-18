Elevate Nara Lokesh as Deputy CM, TDP leader urges CM Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: TDP Politburo member Reddappagari Srinivasulu Reddy on Saturday called for the promotion of party general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh to the position of Deputy Chief Minister of the State.
He made this proposal in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a ceremony held at Mydukur in YSR district to mark the 29th death anniversary of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.
Srinivasulu’s proposal reflects the sentiments of party activists, many of whom have been advocating for Lokesh’s promotion to Deputy Chief Minister, with some seeking a higher role for him.
Justifying his request, Srinivasulu remarked, “After 43 years since the formation of the TDP, Lokesh’s entry as a third-generation leader marks a significant milestone for the party. Promoting him to Deputy Chief Minister will inspire the youth and bring hope for the party’s future.”
He emphasised that elevating Lokesh would not only strengthen the foundation of the Telugu Desam Party, but also open up new opportunities for young people in emerging sectors.
Many TDP leaders back idea of Lokesh as Deputy CM
Urging the Chief Minister to consider his proposal for the welfare of both the State and the party, he added, “Lokesh has played a crucial role in attracting key industries, particularly in the IT sector, to Andhra Pradesh. His leadership is already shaping the State’s economic landscape and gaining recognition from the people. By promoting him, the party will be better positioned for future growth.”
However, the TDP Politburo member was quick to apologise to the Chief Minister, should his comments have been perceived as ‘out of line’.
Meanwhile, Srinivasulu’s proposal has garnered strong support from TDP members across the State, with many senior leaders now openly backing the idea of promoting Lokesh to Deputy Chief Minister. His comments have sparked significant discussion on social media, with party supporters highlighting Lokesh’s vision for the future and his potential to lead the State into a new era.