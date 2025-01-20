YSRCP demands clarity from TDP, Centre on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP has demanded the TDP-led NDA government to categorically state that it is against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana said, “The aid package given by the Centre is part of the privatisation move as there are several riders in it. The YSRCP is committed to the slogan of Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku.”

A similar aid package was given to the neighbouring State, and there were no riders in it. “The coalition government should answer as to why salaries have not been paid to VSP staff so far, and are the developments in the true spirit of Visakha Ukku agitation,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the State, but there was no assurance from them that VSP would not be privatised. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also did not give any assurance in this regard. “This shows that there is something wrong with the coalition’s views pertaining to VSP privatisation,” Botcha suspected.

The previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was steadfast in opposing the privatisation of VSP, and it was acknowledged by the Centre. “If the coalition is sincere in opposing the VSP privatisation, why they did not tell categorically while sharing the platform with the Prime Minister or the Home Minister?” he asked.